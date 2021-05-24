1 hurt in drive-by shooting near Honea Path

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after one person was hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened along Orr Ashley Road near Honea Path around 5:30pm.

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot at least once.

Detectives and forensics personnel responded to the shooting scene.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to be isolated and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.