GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on East Parker Road shortly before 9:00pm.

Investigators said the man was shot at least once. The victim’s injuries are not believed the be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.