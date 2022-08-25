GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road.

The victim told deputies that he had been shot by a person he was familiar with at that intersection. He was taken to the hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said deputies took the suspect into custody a short time later at the Assembly View Apartments on Blue Ridge Drive.

Investigators have not yet released the suspect’s identity or charges.