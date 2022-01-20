1 hurt in Henderson Co. stabbing, suspect in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is in custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon at a home in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Mountain Page Road near Saluda just before 1:15 p.m. for a disturbance with one person who had been stabbed.

Deputies said that while they were responding, they spotted the suspect walking in the area and took him into custody.

44-year-old Christopher Glenn Trumann of Zirconia is charged with Felony Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Trumann is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store