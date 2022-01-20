1 hurt in Henderson Co. stabbing, suspect in custody

HENDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is in custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon at a home in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Mountain Page Road near Saluda just before 1:15 p.m. for a disturbance with one person who had been stabbed.

Deputies said that while they were responding, they spotted the suspect walking in the area and took him into custody.

44-year-old Christopher Glenn Trumann of Zirconia is charged with Felony Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Trumann is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.