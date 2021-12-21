1 hurt in shooting at Spartanburg Co. apartments, deputies looking for suspect

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for the person who shot a woman Tuesday night at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to The Regency at Blackstock apartments on Rosson Lane for a report of shots fired.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said that investigators have identified a suspect and are currently attempting to find him.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

