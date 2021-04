UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon near Union.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Fant Street around 5:48pm where they found a man who had been shot once.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said investigators have interviewed witnesses and are pursuing leads in the shooting.