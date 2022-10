GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Deputies found the suspect on Harvest Bell Lane and took them into custody. No one was injured.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.