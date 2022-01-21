1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting Friday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. at a home on Bent Bridge Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Deputies have not yet identified that person.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

