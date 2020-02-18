1 injured after dog attack in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital after a dog attack in Anderson County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Jackson Street for a report of a victim being attacked by four dogs.

When deputies arrived, they said that the dogs had torn the clothes off of the victim and were actively attacking them.

Deputies say that for the victim’s safety they fired at two of the dogs, killing both. The other two dogs ran into the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital with several injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said forensic investigators and animal control are responding to the scene.