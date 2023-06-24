BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – An activity bus from a school in the North Carolina mountains was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon in Johnston County, officials said.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of N.C. 96 and N.C. 55 between Dunn and Newton Grove, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A school activity bus from Transylvania County collided with a Chevrolet Camaro in southern Johnston County near the Sampson County line, officials said.

There were no injuries on the bus. One person in the Camaro suffered a minor injury, the highway patrol said.

Rosman High School in Transylvania County posted on Facebook Saturday that their football team was involved in an accident, but “everyone is safe.”

“Thank you for the prayers! Our Tigers are okay! Our football team was in an accident today, but everyone is safe!” Rosman High School officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.