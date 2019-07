ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured Tuesday morning during an officer involved shooting in Asheville.

Asheville Police said officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Oteen Church Road.

The suspect was shot and taken to Mission Hospital for injuries.

This is very early stages of investigation. Per policy, the SBI has been called in to preserve integrity of investigation. — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) July 9, 2019

North Carolina State Bureau Investigations has been asked in investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

