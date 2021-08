ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police are searching for a suspect after someone was injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 5:55 p.m. on Daniels Street near Murray Ave.

Police said the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspect drove off in a Silver Dodge Dart, according to the police department.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.