1 injured during shooting on Union Highway in Gaffney

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured following a shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:41 a.m. along the 2400 block of Union Highway in Gaffney.

When deputies arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his legs and was airlifted to the hospital. His injures are non-life threatening.

Deputies said that the victim was shot in the roadway and walked to a nearby residence for help.

The victim told investigators that a small gray or silver car stopped in the road and asked if his name was Ray and he told them that was not his name.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car when down the street and turned around. As the car passed by someone started shooting from the driver’s side of the car and sped away.

Deputies said they are looking to see if this shooting is connected to a shooting that happened at Limestone Court Apartments Thursday night.

Anyone with video cameras in the 2400 block of Union Highway is asked to review the camera footage or can identify the shooter or vehicle is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 489-4722.