ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Anderson County.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of Van Martin Road.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was domestic-related and deputies have identified everyone involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital, their condition is not known at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.