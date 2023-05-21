GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday night.

According to deputies, they responded to Dolphin Apartments regarding the incident. Deputies said that Greenville County dispatch received multiple 911 calls about the shooting just before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said that two black males were seen running away from the scene. One of the suspects is described as muscular build with gray shorts and no shirt and the other is described as medium build with red shorts and a white shirt.

The investigation remains ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident. Investigators request that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.