ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital and police have charged another after a shooting Friday evening in Asheville.

Asheville Police responded to the shooting on Patton Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said two men were arguing and began fighting before one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers arrested and charged 25-year-old Tristen Bryce Joyner with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.