LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been hospitalized following a crash involving a pedestrian and train in Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department said the crash occurred Saturday night at the railroad tracks on the bridge located at North Harper Street.

Officers said the person was transported to the hospital by MedFlight.

Both lanes on North Haper Street were closed for hours as officials worked to clear the scene.

Police said drivers should continue to avoid the area of Fleming Street and Mill Street near the railroad tracks while officials wait for the train to be moved.

The crash is under investigation by the Laurens Police Department.