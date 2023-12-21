ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Myrtle Street after 9 p.m. following a report that a man was shot. Upon arrival, police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arms.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Mission Hospital where he was later released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Occupants inside the residence told investigators that they were having a small gathering when they heard gunshots outside.

The people shortly realized that bullets were coming into the residence according to police. Two of the bullets struck the victim inside.

Officers said they located 55 shell casings while investigating the scene. The residence and four vehicles parked outside the home were damaged from the shooting.

No suspect has been apprehended at this time, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or contacting APD at (828) 252-1110.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Asheville Police Department.