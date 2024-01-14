GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting injured one person in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call after 6:30 p.m. regarding the shooting at the 300 block of Hillandale Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said no arrests have been made and requested that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.