GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was shot early Wednesday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 3:00am on Top Lane near the Piedmont community.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries which are believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

There’s no word yet on suspects or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.