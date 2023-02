Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting on Saturday night.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at 8 Mayflower Avenue around 8:02 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on any suspects, and the incident does appear to be isolated. Investigators request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.