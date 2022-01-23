1 injured in Greenville Co. shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday.

According to Greenville County Dispatch officials, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the area of 1410 Buncombe Road near Crest Lane.

An adult male suffered at least one gunshot wound in the incident. He transported to an area hospital for treatment and his condition is currently unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

This is a developing story. 7NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.