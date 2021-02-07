1 injured in Greenville shooting Sunday afternoon

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred in the parking lot of Legends Bar on Halton Road in Greenville around 4:15 pm.

Deputies arrived on scene to find an adult female that had sustained at least one gunshot wound. She was also hit by a vehicle in the parking lot, the release states.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.