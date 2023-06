ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a helicopter crash Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.

The crash happened at Anderson Regional Airport.

Video from the scene shows a small helicopter with broken rotor blades and collapsed skids.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot had a cut to the head.

There’s no word yet on their condition or what caused the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.