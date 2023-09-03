ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning in Anderson.

According to the City of Anderson Police Department, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Bleckley Street at Oneal Drive.

Sammy Mathis, a balloon organizer at Hot Air Fair Affair Rising Above Cancer, said the pilot of the balloon was attempting to make a landing in the trees, the wind broke and the basket of the balloon hit the ground.

Mathis said the passenger of the balloon suffered from a rolled ankle but was taken to a nearby hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Anderson City Fire Department, the City of Anderson Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

