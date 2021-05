HOMELAND PARK, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Fire Department said one person was injured early Friday morning during a house fire in Homeland Park.

Fire officials said the call came in about 1:30 a.m. on East Roosevelt Drive near Vaughn Street.

Officials on the scene told 7 News that one person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

