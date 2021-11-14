1 injured in Jonesville gas station shooting

JONESVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Jonesville gas station Sunday night, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Captain Scott Coffer, deputies responded to 2908 Furman L. Fendley Hwy in Jonesville around 5:22 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is the listed address for the Circle K gas station.

Capt. Coffer said deputies were told that a fight occurred at the gas pumps and that shots were fired at a vehicle. The victim later pulled over on Pine Street in Spartanburg and was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Investigators have a person of interest. Deputies said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.