ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

According to a release from the police department, officers responded to the 200 block of Deaverview Road at 5:55 p.m. Monday night in reference to a shooting. On scene, they found a man that had been shot. Police said he was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

APD Detectives are asking that anyone with information “to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store). You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.”