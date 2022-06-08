GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight shooting injured one person Wednesday in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Communications received a call around 2:30 a.m. regarding a shooting outside of the 6000 block of Augusta Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Investigators said there are no suspects at this time.

Deputies said the shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.