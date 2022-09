GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. at Matthew’s Entertainment on Augusta Road.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find that the gunshot victim had already been taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.