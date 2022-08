ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Anderson.

Anderson Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Belton Woods apartments on Howard Lane.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the upper back.

According to the report, officers found multiple bullet casings in front of two of the buildings.

There’s no word yet on possible suspects.