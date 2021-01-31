1 injured in shooting at Greenville apartment complex Sunday, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Greenville apartment complex on Sunday, the Greenville Police Department said.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to Laurel Woods Apartments on Fairforest Way in Greenville on Sunday just after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

There they found one person who was injured. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, but police believe there is no current threat to the public.