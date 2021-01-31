1 injured in shooting at Greenville apartment complex Sunday, police say

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Greenville apartment complex on Sunday, the Greenville Police Department said.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to Laurel Woods Apartments on Fairforest Way in Greenville on Sunday just after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

There they found one person who was injured. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, but police believe there is no current threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories