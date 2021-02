RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Rutherford County residence Sunday afternoon, the Rutherford County Sheriff said.

According to Sheriff Chris Francis, one person was shot at a residence on Ferry Road around 3:03 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the shooter’s residence, Francis said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.