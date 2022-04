SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One person was shot Friday night at a Spartanburg apartment complex.

According to the Spartanburg County Dispatch, the shooting happened at the Kensington Manor Apartments on Kensington Drive shortly before 9:30pm.

Dispatchers said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.