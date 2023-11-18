SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at a Spartanburg County gas station.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Valero gas station at the corner of Southport Road and West Croft Circle.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.