SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting at an Upstate gas station Friday night.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. to the Li’l Cricket, located at 2796 Southport Road, in reference to the clerk observing a fight in the parking that turned into a shooting.

Deputies said when they arrived, the clerk told them that everyone had left the scene, including the victim.

The sheriff’s office said the victim later arrived at the EMS station on Union Street and was then transported to SRMC.

The victim has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

