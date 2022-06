ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Belton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an address on James Cox Road around 9:10 a.m.

Deputies said upon arrival, a woman was found with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.