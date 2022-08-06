GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville.

Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said they are investigating the shooting at this time. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.