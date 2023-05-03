GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night.

According to deputies, the shooting took place in the area of 107 West Avenue in Greenville around 7:28 p.m.

While en route, deputies learned the victim had been transported to the hospital. Deputies found the adult male victim at the hospital and learned that he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the victim’s status is unknown at this time, and there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.