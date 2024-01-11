GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the area of Woodstream Apartments located at Anderson Road.

Deputies located many shell casings on the ground but were unable to locate a suspect or victim.

Shortly after searching the scene, investigators located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at a nearby hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said an arrest has not been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.