GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department responded to Boyce Avenue around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and details are limited at this time.

