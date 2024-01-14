GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Greer.

The Greer Fire Department responded to the collision around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Buncombe Road and Hood Road.

Firefighters said officials confirmed that one person was entrapped upon arrival.

First responders were able to extricate the victim who was transported by Greenville County EMS to a medical center for their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.