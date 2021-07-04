1 injured in Spartanburg Co. shooting on Sunday

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured and one was taken into custody following a shooting in Spartanburg County Sunday night.

According to a release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Allendale Road around 6 p.m. Sunday night in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies found one person that suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. That person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies also located a suspect at the scene and took the alleged shooter into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

