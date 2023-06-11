WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured following a shooting in Woodruff.

According to the Woodruff Police Department, officers responded to North Main Street in reference to the shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual suffering from a single gunshot wound. The individual was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No one has been charged in relation to the shooting.

The Woodruff Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

