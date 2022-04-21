RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect they said shot another man Wednesday night in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting around 9:00 p.m. at a home on Ellenboro Henrietta Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Shelby for his injuries.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as Darrell Alexander Jackson.

Jackson is wanted on a warrant for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s location is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.