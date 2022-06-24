ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – One person was hurt when a gunman fired multiple shots into two homes early Friday morning in Asheville.

Asheville Police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Stewart Street.

Shots were fired into two occupied homes, injuring one man, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.