1 killed, 1 flown to hospital after Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another was flown to the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on East Jerry Road around 3:45pm.

Troopers said an SUV was headed northbound on East Jerry Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver, 22-year-old Michael Shockley of Laurens, died at the scene of the crash.

The passenger was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.