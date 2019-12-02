1 killed, 1 hurt in crash along I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash along Interstate 85 in Anderson County, Monday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, a car was headed northbound on I-85 around 12:15pm near mile marker 8 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the road.

Troopers say the car hit a guardrail and a camera pole.

The driver died at the scene while an 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.