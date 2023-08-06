SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman that was killed in a crash on Sunday morning in Spartanburg.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:25 a.m. on Reidville Road near Nazareth Church Road.

Troopers said a Lexus sedan was traveling west on Reidville Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Lexus sedan was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:55 a.m. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified the victim as Debra Ann Jackson, 38, of Spartanburg.

A forensic exam will be performed on Monday.