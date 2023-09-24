GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and one was injured in a moped crash early Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:48 a.m. on SC 253 near Leone Avenue.

Troopers said a moped carrying two people was traveling south on SC 253 when it was hit by a Chrysler 200 also traveling south on SC 253. The driver of the moped was ejected and hit by a Ford Explorer traveling north on SC 253.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.